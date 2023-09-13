EU announces anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs

The EU Commission will launch an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) which are "flooding" the market.

"We have to be clear-eyed about the risks we face," commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs, who had gathered to listen to her annual address on Wednesday (13 September). "Chinese cars are distorting the market, their price kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."

"Too often, our companies are excluded from foreign markets or are vi...