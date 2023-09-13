Ad
euobserver
Chinese car brand is set to start delivering it's latest model ET5 to the European market in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Photo: Flickr)

EU announces anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Commission will launch an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) which are "flooding" the market.

"We have to be clear-eyed about the risks we face," commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs, who had gathered to listen to her annual address on Wednesday (13 September). "Chinese cars are distorting the market, their price kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."

"Too often, our companies are excluded from foreign markets or are vi...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

