Frontex chief hesitates launching operations in Africa

Hans Leijtens, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex, has said he is reluctant to launch operations in Africa, as discussions continue to secure agreements with Senegal and Mauritania.

"The western African countries, but, perhaps in general, African countries are much more difficult to cooperate with and I have a lot of reluctance to be very frank," he told MEPs on Thursday (7 September).

The comments come at a time when the EU is piling on pressure for countries in North Afr...