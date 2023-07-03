Ad
euobserver
The job guarantee concept is a commitment by states to provide decent work for all those willing to engage in it (Photo: Unsplash)

UN's radical 'job guarantee' idea creates stir in Europe

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The paradox of the global labour market is that while there may be a shortage of decent jobs, there is no shortage of work, according to a report by by the United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter.

Its premise is clear: governments should do more than create the conditions for job growth, and ensure that working conditions are good.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Austria's 'Job Guarantee' - same price, better outcomes
EU workers' rights missing from landmark AI law
Gaps in social security legislation leave non-EU workers at risk
No Green Deal without social fairness
The job guarantee concept is a commitment by states to provide decent work for all those willing to engage in it (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections