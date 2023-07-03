UN's radical 'job guarantee' idea creates stir in Europe

The paradox of the global labour market is that while there may be a shortage of decent jobs, there is no shortage of work, according to a report by by the United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter.
Its premise is clear: governments should do more than create the conditions for job growth, and ensure that working conditions are good.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
