Russia sanctions and EU elections on top This WEEK

European voters will head to the polls from 6-9 June next year to choose the next European Parliament, selecting the around 705 MEPs to serve from 2024-2029, EU ambassadors decided last week.
The shake-up could rattle the EU Commission too, if alliances among European parties shift.
Current parliamentarians pushed for a single voting date across the continent on 9 May, but that has not gained the support of member states, as in many EU countries
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
