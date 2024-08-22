Ad
China will investigate 20 subsidy programmes supporting the production of milk, cream and cheese in eight EU countries (Photo: Paul Gravestock)

China opens probe into EU dairy subsidies in new round of trade war

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

China has opened an anti-subsidy investigation into European dairy imports in the latest tit-for-tat trade dispute between the two economic powers. 

The decision announced by China’s commerce ministry on Wednesday (21 August), came the day after the EU Commission slightly revised down its tariffs ag...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

