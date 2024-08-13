Demand for electric cars in EU slumps amid fears of China trade war

Demand for electric vehicles across the EU appears to be slumping according to new data, as the bloc faces a protracted trade dispute with China over the sector.
Data published on Tuesday (13 August) by market research firm Rho Motion reported that European EV sales fell by 7.8 per cent in July, while i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.