Kaczynski expected to exert control over Poland's new PM and president (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Right-wing populists win outright majority in Poland

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The right-wing Law and Justice party swept back to power in Polish elections on Sunday (25 October), winning an absolute majority of 232 seats in the 460-seat parliament, based on exit polls.

The result marks the end of eight years of rule by the centre-right Civic Platform party.

With Law and Justice having won presidential elections in May, it also marks the first time in Poland's post-Communist history that the same party controls both levers of state.

The win comes ami...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

