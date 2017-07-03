'Nothing will stop' independence vote, says Catalan leader

"Nothing will stop" Catalonia's government from organising an independence referendum on 1 October, and if independence wins, the EU will have to accept it, the Catalan leader has said.

"It will be a moment of realpolitik," Carles Puigdemont said on Friday (30 June). "It's in the EU's interest to find a solution."

"If a majority of Catalans vote for 'Yes', there is a reality, and the European Union must accept reality,"...