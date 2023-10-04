Asylum reform talks relaunch, after EU states settle dispute

The European Parliament is lifting objections to press ahead on EU-wide asylum reforms with the council, representing member states.
The move came after the council reached an internal agreement on Wednesday (4 October) on a bill in the wider set of legislative reforms, paving the way for inter-institutional negotiations in the hopes of reaching an overall agreement before European elections next year.
"We are now in a better position to reach an agreement on the entire asylum and...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
