UN calls for more 'pragmatic' anti-inflation policies

The UN has called on central banks to institute "more pragmatic policies to tackle inflation."
Since 2022, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have raised borrowing costs more than at any other time in recent history.
ECB president Christine Lagarde was recently grilled in the European Parliament over the increasingly damaging effects of high borrowing costs, but she warned against "letting inflation run loose."
But the UN now warns high-interest ra...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
