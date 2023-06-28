One year after the massacre in Melilla, nothing has changed

A year ago, on 24 June 2022, a massacre took place at the border between the Spanish enclave of Melilla and Nador, in Morocco.

It was the most serious human rights violation where Spain has been involved in the last decade, and it is the deadliest massacre ever recorded at a European land border.

At least 40 people died, 80 disappeared, several dozens were injured and almost 500 were displaced and deported. But what has happened since then?

Despite repeated reports and de...