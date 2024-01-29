Ad
euobserver
It is well known in Italy that health care is quite good in some regions and not in others. Experts warn that the reform would make things worse, leading to 'a divide in social destinies' (Photo: gnuckx)

Analysis

The 'Calderoli law' — explaining Italy's major regional shakeup

EU Political
by Valentina Saini, Venice,

The Italian Senate earlier this month approved the Calderoli draft law, which aims to define the principles and mechanisms by which Italy's regions will be able to demand more management powers in 23 areas such as health care, education and the environment, as well as foreign trade, ports and energy.

Should the draft law also be approved by the parliament's lower house, it will initiate the so-called "autonomia differenziata" (differentiated autonomy), a watershed process that will pro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Related articles

EU unclear on legality of Italy-Albania deal to offshore asylum
Italy's Alpine paradise dark side: gentrification, far-right alliances
Far right in Italy and Spain target rainbow families and flags
Italy demands people rescued at sea go to Tunisia, say NGOs
It is well known in Italy that health care is quite good in some regions and not in others. Experts warn that the reform would make things worse, leading to 'a divide in social destinies' (Photo: gnuckx)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections