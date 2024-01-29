The 'Calderoli law' — explaining Italy's major regional shakeup

The Italian Senate earlier this month approved the Calderoli draft law, which aims to define the principles and mechanisms by which Italy's regions will be able to demand more management powers in 23 areas such as health care, education and the environment, as well as foreign trade, ports and energy.

Should the draft law also be approved by the parliament's lower house, it will initiate the so-called "autonomia differenziata" (differentiated autonomy), a watershed process that will pro...