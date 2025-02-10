How 'forever chemicals' ban could threaten pharma production in Europe

The proposed ban on forever chemicals (or PFAS) could force the pharmaceutical industry to move production out of Europe, leading to a shortage of 600 critical medicines, the industry claims – while campaigners are calling for the restrictions to be implemented without delay.
In 2020, under the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter based in Copenhagen.
Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter based in Copenhagen.