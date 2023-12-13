Ad
euobserver
About one-in-four toys — such as dolls, costumes, play mats and plastic figures — were found to be in breach of EU hazardous chemicals laws (picture purely representative, not these toys) (Photo: Pixabay)

Toxic chemicals found in one-in-five inspected products in the EU

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU national agencies have found "excessive levels of hazardous chemicals," such as lead and plasticizers, in 18 percent of consumer products investigated.

According to a report published on Wednesday (13 December) by the EU chemical agency (ECHA), toxic chemicals were found in 400 of 2,400 products checked in 26 member states during last year.

The most commonly-inspected products containing toxic chemicals were electrical devices, sports equipment, toys and fashion products.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU top court rejects industry appeal over 'forever chemicals'
EU pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday products risks unravelling
Forever chemicals will be the 'new asbestos', investors warn
Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform
About one-in-four toys — such as dolls, costumes, play mats and plastic figures — were found to be in breach of EU hazardous chemicals laws (picture purely representative, not these toys) (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections