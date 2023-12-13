Toxic chemicals found in one-in-five inspected products in the EU

EU national agencies have found "excessive levels of hazardous chemicals," such as lead and plasticizers, in 18 percent of consumer products investigated.
According to a report published on Wednesday (13 December) by the EU chemical agency (ECHA), toxic chemicals were found in 400 of 2,400 products checked in 26 member states during last year.
The most commonly-inspected products containing toxic chemicals were electrical devices, sports equipment, toys and fashion products.<...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
