euobserver
The Forever Pollution Project last year found more than 17,000 sites contaminated by 'forever chemicals' across Europe. It now estimates cleaning up Europe's PFAS contamination could cost €2 trillion over 20 years, or €100bn annually (Photo: CDC)

How the plastics industry lobbied against a ban on 'forever chemicals'

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The initiative to ban so-called 'forever chemicals' (PFAS) sparked a major lobbying and disinformation campaign designed to weaken the proposal, with a cross-border investigation revealing the main tactics on Tuesday (14 January). 

