How the plastics industry lobbied against a ban on 'forever chemicals'

The initiative to ban so-called 'forever chemicals' (PFAS) sparked a major lobbying and disinformation campaign designed to weaken the proposal, with a cross-border investigation revealing the main tactics on Tuesday (14 January).
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
