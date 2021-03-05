Worries on Europe's infection surge, after six-week drop

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday (4 March) of a surge in the number of new coronavirus infections across Europe - after six consecutive weeks of decline.

Over one million new cases have been reported in the 53-country region of Europe, representing an increase of nine percent on the previous week.

"We are seeing a resurgence in central and eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," sai...