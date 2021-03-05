Ad
'We need to get back to the basics,' said the chief of the European branch of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, urging countries to ramp up testing and genome-sequencing efforts (Photo: European Parliament)

Worries on Europe's infection surge, after six-week drop

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday (4 March) of a surge in the number of new coronavirus infections across Europe - after six consecutive weeks of decline.

Over one million new cases have been reported in the 53-country region of Europe, representing an increase of nine percent on the previous week.

"We are seeing a resurgence in central and eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," sai...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

