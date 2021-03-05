Worries on Europe's infection surge, after six-week drop

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday (4 March) of a surge in the number of new coronavirus infections across Europe - after six consecutive weeks of decline.
Over one million new cases have been reported in the 53-country region of Europe, representing an increase of nine percent on the previous week.
"We are seeing a resurgence in central and eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," sai...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.