'Difficult weeks' ahead, as variants spread across EU

EU leaders discussed how to accelerate the production and rollout of vaccines on Thursday (25 February), amid fears over more transmissible mutations triggering a new surge in cases across the bloc.

"We know that the next few weeks will continue to be difficult as far as vaccinations are concerned," said the European Council president, Charles Michel, after the video-summit.

"[But] we do have the means, we have the resources, we have the capability to succeed over the next few mon...