Germany tells France: 'nuclear is not green'

"Germany will oppose French efforts to label nuclear electricity as green energy," Germany's new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said in Paris on Thursday.

It was her first full day of work and first official visit to a foreign capital since taking office this week.

Europe is "the heart of German foreign policy. A strong Europe needs strong Franco-German relations," she said, amid Russian threats and a worsening crisis at the Ukrainian border.

Yet the debate about so-ca...