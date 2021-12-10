Germany tells France: 'nuclear is not green'

"Germany will oppose French efforts to label nuclear electricity as green energy," Germany's new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said in Paris on Thursday.
It was her first full day of work and first official visit to a foreign capital since taking office this week.
Europe is "the heart of German foreign policy. A strong Europe needs strong Franco-German relations," she said, amid Russian threats and a worsening crisis at the Ukrainian border.
Yet the debate about so-ca...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
