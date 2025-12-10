EU suggests dropping insignias from equipment sent to foreign border guards

EU-funded equipment shipped to border police in autocratic regimes may be stripped of any EU insignia to help conceal its origin in case of abuse.
Although not a new phenomenon, the measure was again suggested by the European Commission in an internal document from this past April and seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (10 December).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
