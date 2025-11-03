Ad
Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), was among 10 civil society organisations that in March had their work suspended by the Libyan Internal Security Agency. While some of those NGOs have since returned, MSF was told by Libya's ministry of foreign affairs to leave the country by 9 November (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

EU in talks with Tripoli after Doctors Without Borders told to leave

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is consulting with member states and Libya after authorities in Tripoli kicked out Doctors Without Borders, the global NGO aid organisation that has helped thousands in the country.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

