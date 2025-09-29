Ad
euobserver
Sea-Watch 5 says it continued to rescue people after it had been shot at by the Libyan Coast Guard (Photo: Sea-Watch International)

EU silent on latest Libyan shooting attack on NGO migrant-rescue boat

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is unable to confirm the latest shooting attack on an NGO migrant rescue boat by the EU-trained Libyan Coast Guard.

A commission spokesperson on Monday (29 September) instead offered a boilerplate statement on the need for everyone to respect international law and international maritime law.

...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

