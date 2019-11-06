New report lays bare EU plastic crisis

A new report published on Wednesday (6 November) reveals that 40 percent of plastic products are garbage after less than a month, and that the current recycling systems in Europe cannot cope with such volumes of waste.

Keeping in mind that about 99 percent of all plastics are made from fossil resources like oil, gas, and coal, the greenhouse gas emissions from the plastic lifecycle production threaten the ability of the global community to keep a global temperature rise below 1.5C.

<...