Captain Morgan cruise boats are being used to keep migrants offshore. (Photo from 2008.) (Photo: Pepino)

EU Commission seeks help as hundreds stuck off Malta coast

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding swift disembarkation of hundreds of people stranded on boats miles off the Maltese coast.

"They need to be disembarked as soon as possible," a European Commission spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday (3 June).

Some 400 who fled Libya are stuck on Maltese Captain Morgan boats, which are typically reserved for sight-seeing tourists.

Malta has refused to allow them to set foot on dry land since April after claiming unsafe ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

