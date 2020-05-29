Spain takes 'giant step' on guaranteed minimum income

The coronavirus has made things even more difficult for the one-quarter of all Spaniards (12.3 million people) at risk of poverty or social exclusion by pummelling a country not fully recovered from the previous economic crisis.
However, the pandemic has also sped up the implementation of the much-awaited minimum income guarantee.
Spain's Socialist-led coalition government approved on Friday (29 May) the measure to help 850,000 vulnerable families - accounting for about 2.3 millio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.