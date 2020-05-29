Spain takes 'giant step' on guaranteed minimum income

The coronavirus has made things even more difficult for the one-quarter of all Spaniards (12.3 million people) at risk of poverty or social exclusion by pummelling a country not fully recovered from the previous economic crisis.

However, the pandemic has also sped up the implementation of the much-awaited minimum income guarantee.

Spain's Socialist-led coalition government approved on Friday (29 May) the measure to help 850,000 vulnerable families - accounting for about 2.3 millio...