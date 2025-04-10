EU's asylum agency struggles to shake off wrongdoing allegations

A two-year-old case of alleged irregularities continues to cast a shadow over the Malta-based European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), after European lawmakers refused to sign off on its budget.
Cleared of any wrongdoing by the agency's management board, the head of the agency, Nina Gregori, says the case has since been officially closed.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
