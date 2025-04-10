Ad
euobserver
Cleared of any wrongdoing by the agency's management board, the head of the agency, Nina Gregori, says the case has since been officially closed (Photo: EUAA)

EU's asylum agency struggles to shake off wrongdoing allegations

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A two-year-old case of alleged irregularities continues to cast a shadow over the Malta-based European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), after European lawmakers refused to sign off on its budget.

Cleared of any wrongdoing by the agency's management board, the head of the agency, Nina Gregori, says the case has since been officially closed.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU at mercy of home countries in returning rejected asylum seekers
Pre-summit meeting of EU hardline anti-migration states swells in numbers
Cleared of any wrongdoing by the agency's management board, the head of the agency, Nina Gregori, says the case has since been officially closed (Photo: EUAA)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections