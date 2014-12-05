Belgium in talks on joint EU recognition of Palestine

Belgium is on course to join a new group of EU countries calling for Palestine recognition.
Its federal parliament is expected to vote next week on a draft motion asking the Belgian government to do it at a future point when it sees fit. It is legally non-binding and doesn't mention a deadline.
The initiative comes after four of the biggest parties - the N-VA, MR, CD&V, and VLD - agreed to back the project.
But for its part, the Belgian foreign ministry wants to wait for ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
