Belgium in talks on joint EU recognition of Palestine

Belgium is on course to join a new group of EU countries calling for Palestine recognition.

Its federal parliament is expected to vote next week on a draft motion asking the Belgian government to do it at a future point when it sees fit. It is legally non-binding and doesn't mention a deadline.

The initiative comes after four of the biggest parties - the N-VA, MR, CD&V, and VLD - agreed to back the project.

But for its part, the Belgian foreign ministry wants to wait for ...