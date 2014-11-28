Ad
euobserver
Dombrovskis (l) oversees the work of Thyssen (c) and Moscovici (r) (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

France gets three months to tweak budget

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU economics commissioners on Friday (28 November) defended "political" reasons for giving France more time to fix its budget deficit, while urging Germany to spend more in an attempt to revive the eurozone economy.

The trio of EU commissioners - vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis in charge of "the euro and social dialogue”, and his two subordinates, Pierre Moscovici (economics and taxation) and Marianne Thyssen (employment and social affairs) - presented a raft of reports linked to the ...

