France gets three months to tweak budget

EU economics commissioners on Friday (28 November) defended "political" reasons for giving France more time to fix its budget deficit, while urging Germany to spend more in an attempt to revive the eurozone economy.

The trio of EU commissioners - vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis in charge of "the euro and social dialogue”, and his two subordinates, Pierre Moscovici (economics and taxation) and Marianne Thyssen (employment and social affairs) - presented a raft of reports linked to the ...