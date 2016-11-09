Ad
Malmstrom argued that the trade policy should remain an EU competence, despite its legitimacy problem (Photo: European Commission)

TTIP's future in Trump's hands

by Eszter Zalan, Eric Maurice and Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

It is up to the new American administration to decide if they want to continue the EU-US free trade talks, EU officials said on Wednesday (9 November), highlighting the deep uncertainty about US president-elect Donald Trump's policies.

"We frankly don't know," EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said about the future of the TTIP talks.

She told members of the European Parliament's trade committee that she would assess by the end of the year with the member states and the cu...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

