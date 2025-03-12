Northvolt’s bankruptcy ends Europe’s battery dream

Northvolt, once hailed as Europe’s homegrown battery champion, has officially gone bankrupt.
Despite “exhaustive efforts,” the firm was “unable to secure the necessary financial conditions to continue in its current form,” it said in a statement on Wednesday (12 March).
Northvolt filed ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
