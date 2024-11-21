Ad
euobserver
The European Investment Bank HQ in Luxembourg. (Photo: European Investment Bank)

EU investment bank slammed for lending to mega corporations

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU policymakers are laser-focused on increasing the EU’s competitiveness compared to the United States and China.

One of the main driving forces behind this agenda is the European Investment Bank (EIB). With assets worth €550bn it is by far the largest multilateral bank in the world. Traditionally, the EIB’s focus was on sustainable development, and fostering...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Spain's Nadia Calviño backed to be EIB's first female chief
Call to change EIB defence spending rules hits scepticism
The European Investment's Bank woeful 'green' track record in Nepal
The European Investment Bank HQ in Luxembourg. (Photo: European Investment Bank)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections