Spain's Nadia Calviño backed to be EIB's first female chief

One of the EU's most important jobs will become vacant on 1 January, and most likely the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB) will be held for the very first time by a woman — Spanish finance minister Nadia Calviño.
Calviño's candidacy was put forward shortly after the Spanish elections back in July, when there were already four other candidates: Italy's Daniele Franco, Sweden's Thomas Östros, Poland's Teresa Czerwins...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
