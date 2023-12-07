Ad
euobserver
Spanish finance minister Nadia Calviño is also a former European Commission official (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Spain's Nadia Calviño backed to be EIB's first female chief

EU Political
Green Economy
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

One of the EU's most important jobs will become vacant on 1 January, and most likely the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB) will be held for the very first time by a woman — Spanish finance minister Nadia Calviño.

Calviño's candidacy was put forward shortly after the Spanish elections back in July, when there were already four other candidates: Italy's Daniele Franco, Sweden's Thomas Östros, Poland's Teresa Czerwins...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Why next European Investment Bank chief should be female
Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?
MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm
Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM
Spanish finance minister Nadia Calviño is also a former European Commission official (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections