Spain's Nadia Calviño backed to be EIB's first female chief

One of the EU's most important jobs will become vacant on 1 January, and most likely the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB) will be held for the very first time by a woman — Spanish finance minister Nadia Calviño.

Calviño's candidacy was put forward shortly after the Spanish elections back in July, when there were already four other candidates: Italy's Daniele Franco, Sweden's Thomas Östros, Poland's Teresa Czerwins...