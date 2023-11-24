Why populism appeals to less brainy EU voters

People who voted for Brexit tended to be less clever, new research shows, in findings that also shed light on the appeal of EU populists, such as Dutch politician Geert Wilders.
Some 73 percent of people in the smartest top 10 percent of the British population voted to stay in the EU back in 2016, according to a fresh study by the University of Bath in the UK.
Just 40 percent of those at the ot...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
