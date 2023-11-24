Ad
euobserver
British academic Chris Dawson called for a legal crackdown on fake news (Photo: Chris Dawson)

Interview

Why populism appeals to less brainy EU voters

EU Political
Health & Society
EU Elections
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

People who voted for Brexit tended to be less clever, new research shows, in findings that also shed light on the appeal of EU populists, such as Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

Some 73 percent of people in the smartest top 10 percent of the British population voted to stay in the EU back in 2016, according to a fresh study by the University of Bath in the UK.

Just 40 percent of those at the ot...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

UK's Sunak edges towards closing post-Brexit trade deal
EU blasts UK and Russia in 'vaccine propaganda' war
How Wilders' Dutch extremism goes way beyond Islamophobia
British academic Chris Dawson called for a legal crackdown on fake news (Photo: Chris Dawson)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections