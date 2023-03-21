Ad
Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (l) and defence minister Hanno Pevkur in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU starts talks on 11th round of Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine will need even more ammunition in future and the EU should already start drawing up its 11th round of Russia sanctions, hawkish EU countries have said.

"In order to go on the offensive, Ukraine needs more than one million shells a year. This is a good first step, but it's not enough," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said in Brussels on Monday (20 March).

He spoke as EU foreign and defence ministers agreed to ship Ukraine one million 155-mm shells over the next 12...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

