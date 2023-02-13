Ad
euobserver
"A 15-minute break is practically a non-break for bus and coach drivers," the European Transport Workers Federation (ETF) pointed out (Photo: Marjan Blan, Unsplash)

EU rules risk aggravating bus-driver shortage

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Europe is running out of drivers.

By 2026, if no further action is taken, the shortage is expected to triple. And EU Commission plans risk making matters worse.

Over 2 million more drivers will be needed within EU frontiers and demand for bus and coach drivers will grow by 20 percent in the coming years, according to a recent report by the International Road Trans...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Labour shortage prompts EU appeal for non-EU workers
Women benefit in the digitalised labour market
MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils
"A 15-minute break is practically a non-break for bus and coach drivers," the European Transport Workers Federation (ETF) pointed out (Photo: Marjan Blan, Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections