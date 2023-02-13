EU rules risk aggravating bus-driver shortage

Europe is running out of drivers.
By 2026, if no further action is taken, the shortage is expected to triple. And EU Commission plans risk making matters worse.
Over 2 million more drivers will be needed within EU frontiers and demand for bus and coach drivers will grow by 20 percent in the coming years, according to a recent report by the International Road Trans...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
