Currently, there are 990 active European Works Councils who represent millions of workers (Photo: Unsplash)

MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

On Thursday (2 January), the European Parliament passed a report calling on the EU Commission for the revision of the European Works Councils (EWCs) directive. But what are they?

EWCs are the first and only European institutions representing employees at company level. Their aim is to provide a way of informing and consulting employees in companies operating in at least two countries...

