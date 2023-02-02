MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils

On Thursday (2 January), the European Parliament passed a report calling on the EU Commission for the revision of the European Works Councils (EWCs) directive. But what are they?
EWCs are the first and only European institutions representing employees at company level. Their aim is to provide a way of informing and consulting employees in companies operating in at least two countries...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
