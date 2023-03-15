'The race is on', EU Commission warns on green tech

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen hit an optimistic note on Wednesday (15 March) on the European bloc and the US managing to solve a trade dispute over subsidising clean technologies, and pledged to help EU industries more.
The commission chief said the EU is set to create simpler state-aid schemes, allow tax breaks and the flexible use of EU funds as a response to the US's plans to support domestic green tech as part of US president Joe Biden's $369bn (€350bn) Inflation Red...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
