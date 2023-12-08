Ad
euobserver
The neighbourhood of Masaken Osman on the outskirts of Cairo, where most Sudanese refugees live (Photo: Javier Jennings Mozo)

Feature

Sudanese fleeing violence find no haven in Egypt or EU

Migration
Africa
by Bianca Carrera, CAIRO,
The neighbourhood of Masaken Osman on the outskirts of Cairo, where most Sudanese refugees live (Photo: Javier Jennings Mozo)

Seven months after war erupted in Sudan, clashes between the warring factions are once again reaching a peak of brutality, with the UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan recently saying that violence against civilians was "verging on pure evil".

This follows a massacre from the Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) starting on 2 November, in which about

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfricaFeature

Author Bio

Bianca Carrera is a freelance writer and analyst specialising in the Middle Eastern and North Africa, environmental matters, and migration at Sciences Po Paris. She has written for The New Arab, Al Jazeera, Oxfam Intermón, elDiario.es, and others.

Related articles

Russia poised to exploit Sudan coup as EU looks on
European election observers withdraw from Darfur
Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse
South Sudan: Inside Africa's largest refugee crisis
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections