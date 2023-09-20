Thursday

21st Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm

  • Claudia Buch scraped through with 29 votes against 23 (Photo: Nils Thies)

By

Listen to article

MEPs have softened their initial stance and approved the candidacy of German Claudia Buch to head the European Central Bank's supervisory arm, the so-called Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

The secret vote, which took place this Wednesday (20 September) in the economic and financial affairs committee, was very close. There were 29 votes in favour, 23 against, and two abstentions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Italian Andrea Enria's term expires in December 2023 and in July MEPs unanimously proposed to ECB president Christine Lagarde that Spain's deputy central bank governor Margarita Delgado should replace him as head of the supervisory mechanism.

In a rare move, the ECB disregarded its recommendation and chose Claudia Buch, vice-president of the Deutsche Bundesbank.

"Given that Claudia Buch has proven to be very competent for the job, we have preferred to avoid an institutional crisis with the ECB," MEP Stéphanie Yon-Courtin (Renew Europe) said after the vote.

MEPs avoided a head-on clash with the ECB by not blocking their candidate with their veto power, but the hearing was not without hard questions to the German about the selection process for the post.

Since the opinion of MEPs had not been "fully" taken into account, Belgian MEP Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR) said, "it is strange to be labelled as a crucial ally".

He then asked Buch: "Do you feel comfortable with the fact that you are in the position you are in now, or is there any kind of uneasiness on your part?"

Socialist MEP Jonás Fernández has also asked her to double-check with her legal team whether it is compatible for her to continue in her Bundesbank post while running for a supervisory role that is supposed to be independent.

Despite pressure from several MEPs, the German decided not to comment on the procedure or the SSM protocol.

Instead, Buch focused her speech on setting out her priorities as potential head of the supervisory mechanism, highlighting her experience at the Bundesbank and, notably, her desire to continue working closely with other stakeholders, "particularly" with the Parliament.

Buch also underlined her intention to adapt the SSM to a changing environment, looking at how trends such as digitalisation or environmental risks affect the new competitive landscape, and to make the mechanism more proactive and reliable.

One German for another

Looking at the bigger picture, the change in chairmanship of the supervisory mechanism comes at a similar time to that of the European Investment Bank (EIB), which will need a replacement for Germany's Werner Hoyer from January 2024.

Favourite EIB candidates include Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, who has taken a break from her role as the Commission's executive vice-president for competition, and Spain's current finance minister and first vice-president, Nadia Calviño.

Former Italian finance minister Daniele Franco and Poland's Teresa Czerwinska are also in the running.

What does this have to do with the SSM chair?

It would be a question of geography, as Spain's Delgado and Calviño would be seeking to occupy two of the top financial/economic posts in the EU (a landscape in which other Spaniards hold the vice-presidency of the ECB and the presidency of the European banking authority).

To date, a woman has never held the post, but to become the EIB's eighth president, any of the candidates would need the support of at least 18 countries representing at least 68 percent of the EIB's capital.

The support of the major EU economies (including Germany, France and Spain, Italy and Poland itself) will therefore be key to the outcome of this race, which so far does not have a clear winner.

Meanwhile, the next step will be for the remaining MEPs to endorse Buch's leadership in plenary and for the Council to confirm it.

This is expected to happen in the plenary session in early October, undermining Vestager's geographical advantage ahead of the next meeting of finance ministers, where a decision could be taken on 16-17 October.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. ECB hikes rates for ninth time, despite recession fears
  2. What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
  3. ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
  4. Spain calls for new EU spending rules on fiscal 'pilgrimage'

Opinion

The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy

The challenge of decarbonising shipping and aviation has come out of the shadows and into the spotlight this year — but current EU legislation doesn't get either sector to where it needs to go.

Latest News

  1. Antifascism and fascism are opposites, whatever elites say
  2. MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm
  3. Russia to blame for Azerbaijan attack, EU says
  4. Fresh dispute may delay EU-wide migration reforms
  5. MEPs call for extra €10bn to boost EU's long-term budget
  6. No changes to Turkey deal on Nato, Sweden says
  7. Socialist MEP defends own side jobs after voting to ban others
  8. Raw emotion over Spain's sexual consent law at EU meeting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us