Ad
euobserver
Through the auction, consumers could be paid several times the market price of gas for not consuming gas. That may seem counterintuitive, but it simply reflects the fact that there is an 'externality' when consumers reduce their demand (Photo: Tori Rector, Flickr)

Paying consumers who save most energy could tame gas prices

Green Economy
Opinion
by Bernd Weber, Oscar Arnedillo & Sam Williams, Berlin/Madrid,

The saga of capping gas prices is far from over, and the EU is under pressure to balance high energy costs, maintain price signals, and meet its green transition targets — without any negative long-term impact on the energy market design.

The increase in the gas price affects not only gas consumers, but also increases the electricity price, and affects the entire economy.

The European Commission has sought to address the impact on consumers through, among other measures, the appl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Bernd Weber is founder and director of EPICO KlimaInnovation, and visiting professor of EU energy policy at the College of Europe. Oscar Arnedillo is managing director at NERA Economic Consulting in Madrid. Sam Williams is EU policy specialist for energy and climate at EPICO KlimaInnovation.

Related articles

EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal
How the gas lobby is fuelling the cost-of-living crisis
Through the auction, consumers could be paid several times the market price of gas for not consuming gas. That may seem counterintuitive, but it simply reflects the fact that there is an 'externality' when consumers reduce their demand (Photo: Tori Rector, Flickr)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Bernd Weber is founder and director of EPICO KlimaInnovation, and visiting professor of EU energy policy at the College of Europe. Oscar Arnedillo is managing director at NERA Economic Consulting in Madrid. Sam Williams is EU policy specialist for energy and climate at EPICO KlimaInnovation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections