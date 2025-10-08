EU to cut steel imports by 47 percent to avoid 'fatal' blow to industry

The EU will slash steel imports by 47 percent in a bid to protect the bloc’s steel industry from chronic global oversupply, primarily from China, under new rules announced on Tuesday (7 October).
In 2024, the EU imported 30.5m tonnes of steel, with its main suppliers including India, ...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.