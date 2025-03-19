EU unveils steel rescue plan to avoid external 'dependency'

The EU Commission will update and tighten its measures to protect the bloc’s embattled steel industry, as the sector faces the double whammy of US import duties and high energy costs.
Before the end of the year, the commission will propose a new long-term measure to maintain effective protection of the EU's steel sector once the current safeguard expires...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
