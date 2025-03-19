Ad
euobserver
Supporting European steel was identified as a priority by Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Renate Meijer)

EU unveils steel rescue plan to avoid external 'dependency'

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, London/Amsterdam,

The EU Commission will update and tighten its measures to protect the bloc’s embattled steel industry, as the sector faces the double whammy of US import duties and high energy costs. 

Before the end of the year, the commission will propose a new long-term measure to maintain effective protection of the EU's steel sector once the current safeguard expires...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

When is an EU 'dialogue' actually a monologue?
EU seeking to bring back 'sanity' to transatlantic trade in Friday night talks
EU manufacturing can actually outcompete the US — if its leaders stop bickering
Supporting European steel was identified as a priority by Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Renate Meijer)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections