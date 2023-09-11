French 'veggie burger' ban goes against tradition of culinary innovation

Back in 2020, the French government put forward a law to ban the use of certain terms for plant-based foods, such as burgers or sausages. However, the French government's decision was challenged in court by the European Vegetarian Union, which aims to defend and promote sustainable and conscious diet choices.

After hearings in the Conseil d'Etat, the controversial "veggie burger ban" has now made it to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), as it awai...