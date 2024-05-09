Ad
euobserver
“Democracy in Europe must be defended from external threats at all costs,” said French MEP Valérie Hayer

Analysis

Russian and Chinese interference in EU politics goes back decades

EU & the World
Headline News
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
“Democracy in Europe must be defended from external threats at all costs,” said French MEP Valérie Hayer

The past few weeks of Russian and Chinese spy revelations makes it look like the 2024 EU elections are taking place amid unprecedented levels of political interference, but foreign powers (including allies) have been at it for decades, despite the end of the Cold War.

The latest scoop saw a top German far-right MEP, Maximilian Krah from the AfD party, exposed...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHeadline NewsEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years
Spy-air? EU warned on VIP jet leasing
Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections