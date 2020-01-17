Ad
Gerhard Sabathil (l) at a high-level EU-China meeting while he still served in the EU foreign service in 2014 (Photo: eeas.europe.eu)

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

by Andrew Rettman, Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking to EUobserver and to US newspaper the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

The dual German-Hungarian national had served as the EU envoy to South Korea, Germany, Iceland, and N...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

