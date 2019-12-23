Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis

Turkey cannot handle "another refugee wave" from Syria, the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Sunday (22 December).

Talking at an award ceremony in Istanbul, he said more than 80,000 people had fled the Syrian city of Idlib to the Turkish border amid intensified Syrian and Russian bombardments.

"If the violence towards the people of Idlib does not stop, this number will increase even more. In that case, Turkey will not carry such a migrant burden on its own," he...