Ad
euobserver
Bombardments by the Assad regime have led millions of Syrians to flee their home country (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis

Migration
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Turkey cannot handle "another refugee wave" from Syria, the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Sunday (22 December).

Talking at an award ceremony in Istanbul, he said more than 80,000 people had fled the Syrian city of Idlib to the Turkish border amid intensified Syrian and Russian bombardments.

"If the violence towards the people of Idlib does not stop, this number will increase even more. In that case, Turkey will not carry such a migrant burden on its own," he...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

'Repatriation' of Syrians in Turkey needs EU action
Erdogan: refugees will enter Europe unless EU does more
EU split on migration widens
Bombardments by the Assad regime have led millions of Syrians to flee their home country (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections