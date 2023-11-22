Ad
SRE director Doris Woltz will remain in a caretaker capacity until June 2024 (Photo: sre.gouvernement.lu)

Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Luxembourg's spy chief has resigned amid bad publicity on EU and Nato security fails, as well as prickly relations with the duchy's new leader.

Doris Woltz's resignation as director of the Service de Renseignement de l'État (SRE) was formally accepted on 16 November, according to the country's legal gazette.

She was leaving her post after seven years due to her "personal intent to retire from public s...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

