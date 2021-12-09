Ad
Russia has been waging an undeclared war on Ukraine for seven years (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Exclusive

EU leaders to raise alarm on eastern 'destabilisation'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders and five neighbours aim to raise alarm on "continuous destabilisation" in eastern Europe at a summit in Brussels next Wednesday (15 December).

"We remain deeply concerned about the continuous destabilisation and violations of the principles of international law in many parts of the EaP [Eastern Partnership] region including the Black Sea area," they plan to say, according to a draft summit communiqué dated 7 December and seen by EUobserver.

They also planned to "call ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russia has been waging an undeclared war on Ukraine for seven years (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

