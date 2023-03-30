Firms will have to reveal and close gender pay-gap

Employers will no longer be able to hide behind secret contracts to disguise how much less they pay women than men for the same work, according to a new legislation adopted by the European Parliament on Thursday (30 March).

In the EU, on average, women earn 13 percent less per hour, according to data by Eurostat, with significant differences between countries: in Latvia, the gender-gap is over 20 percent, and in Luxembourg it is almost invisible. The reasons for the gap are rooted indi...