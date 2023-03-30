Ad
If workers take legal action against their companies over the pay gap, the burden of proof will be on the firms — according to the new rules (Photo: Becca Tapert, Unsplash)

Firms will have to reveal and close gender pay-gap

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Employers will no longer be able to hide behind secret contracts to disguise how much less they pay women than men for the same work, according to a new legislation adopted by the European Parliament on Thursday (30 March).

In the EU, on average, women earn 13 percent less per hour, according to data by Eurostat, with significant differences between countries: in Latvia, the gender-gap is over 20 percent, and in Luxembourg it is almost invisible. The reasons for the gap are rooted indi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

If workers take legal action against their companies over the pay gap, the burden of proof will be on the firms — according to the new rules (Photo: Becca Tapert, Unsplash)

