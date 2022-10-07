Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Prague. The commission is expected to come up with a proposal to reduce gas prices ahead of this month's summit (Photo: EU2022_CZ)

More time needed to agree possible EU gas price cap

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders discussed on Friday (7 October) Europe's gas price cap options, during an informal summit in Prague.

They are expected to come back to the issue at their usual meeting in Brussels on 20 and 21 October — when a potential agreement on how to lower natural gas prices to tackle soaring bills may be reached by the 27 heads of state and government.

"The next formal European Council will be an important deadline," Czech prime minister Petr Fiala told a press conference, after...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear
EU agrees windfall energy firm tax — but split on gas-price cap
EU power price response 'uncoordinated', experts warn
Everything you need to know about the EU gas price cap plan
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Prague. The commission is expected to come up with a proposal to reduce gas prices ahead of this month's summit (Photo: EU2022_CZ)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections