More time needed to agree possible EU gas price cap

EU leaders discussed on Friday (7 October) Europe's gas price cap options, during an informal summit in Prague.
They are expected to come back to the issue at their usual meeting in Brussels on 20 and 21 October — when a potential agreement on how to lower natural gas prices to tackle soaring bills may be reached by the 27 heads of state and government.
"The next formal European Council will be an important deadline," Czech prime minister Petr Fiala told a press conference, after...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
