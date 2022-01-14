It's time for a more geopolitical EU-Turkey cooperation

It's clear that the strategic relationship between Turkey and the EU has worsened in the past few years. However, as much as Turkey needs the European Union and Nato for its security, the EU and Nato need Turkey too.

In a few, crucial, neighbourhood areas the EU should consider cooperating with Turkey in a much more strategic way.

In a non-exhaustive list, Turkey could play an important role in Syria, in the Western Balkans, the Black Sea, and Afghanistan.

More strategic c...